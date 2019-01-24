SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.
Mya Than, 43, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to lascivious acts with a child, which was reduced from third-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea agreement.
Than admitted to having sexual contact with the girl on Aug. 13 in a home in the 400 block of 26th Street.
In addition to the prison term, District Judge Patrick Tott ordered Than to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and also serve a 10-year special sex offender sentence in which he will be on parole after completing his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.