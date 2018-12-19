Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for stealing a vehicle.

Seth Lawler, 26, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree theft and third-offense operating while intoxicated.

District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer fined Lawler $3,125 and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution to the vehicle's owner.

Lawler was arrested Oct. 10 after police observed him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a business parking lot on Oct. 6 at 4218 Morningside Ave.

According to court documents, Lawler's blood-alcohol level tested at .133 percent, above Iowa's legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Lawler had also been charged in the theft of another vehicle. Charges of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and driving while his license was revoked were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

