Sioux City man sentenced to 10 years prison for vehicular homicide

SIOUX CITY -- Ronald Hacker received a death sentence on July 26, the day Julian Espinoza ran a stop sign while driving drunk and collided with Hacker's vehicle, his wife said Monday.
Espinoza is only going to prison.
"I hope you think every day of what you've done," Glenda Hacker said before Espinoza was sentenced to 10 years in prison for vehicular homicide.
A preliminary breath test showed Espinoza's blood-alcohol level at 0.119 percent, above Iowa's legal limit of 0.08 percent. A second test placed his blood-alcohol level at 0.109 percent.
You have free articles remaining.
"I take full responsibility," Espinoza told District Judge Tod Deck. "I wish it never happened. There's no thing I can to the families other than I'm sorry."
Espinoza, 33, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in January in Woodbury County District Court as part of a plea agreement to the reduced charge of vehicular homicide by driving recklessly, a Class C felony. He had initially been charged with vehicular homicide by driving while intoxicated, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison. A charge of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury was dismissed.
Espinoza also must pay $150,000 in restitution to Hacker's estate and $5,447 to the Iowa Crime Victim Compensation Program.
Espinoza drove his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck through a stop sign at 19th and Rebecca streets at about 6:51 p.m. July 26 and collided with Hacker's vehicle. Hacker died three days later.
Court documents said that Espinoza's juvenile son, who was riding with him, told police officers his father was in a hurry and did not stop at the stop sign.
Officers responding to the crash smelled alcohol on Espinoza and reported he had slowed speech and trouble maintaining his balance.