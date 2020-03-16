Sioux City man sentenced to 10 years prison for vehicular homicide

SIOUX CITY -- Ronald Hacker received a death sentence on July 26, the day Julian Espinoza ran a stop sign while driving drunk and collided with Hacker's vehicle, his wife said Monday.

Espinoza is only going to prison.

"I hope you think every day of what you've done," Glenda Hacker said before Espinoza was sentenced to 10 years in prison for vehicular homicide.

A preliminary breath test showed Espinoza's blood-alcohol level at 0.119 percent, above Iowa's legal limit of 0.08 percent. A second test placed his blood-alcohol level at 0.109 percent.

"I take full responsibility," Espinoza told District Judge Tod Deck. "I wish it never happened. There's no thing I can to the families other than I'm sorry."