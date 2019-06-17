SIOUX CITY -- A fourth man involved in a conspiracy to sell stolen firearms in the Sioux City area was sentenced to federal prison Monday.
Matthew Lynam, also known as "Soldier," 32, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to possess and sell stolen firearms, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person.
Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand approved a plea agreement that called for the sentence.
Lynam was one of five people charged with dividing up guns that had been stolen by Colton Novak, Tylor Boyd and Daniel Powell, who had driven from Sioux City to Greene County, where they broke into a shop and took the guns, cash and other items.
Police recovered two of the stolen guns on Feb. 7, 2018, when Powell and Lynam were pulled over in a traffic stop in Sioux City. Other guns had been traded or hidden.
Novak, Boyd and Powell were sentenced in March to prison sentences of 50, 72, and 99 months, respectively.
A fifth man charged in the case, Drew Johnson, was found not guilty of taking part in the conspiracy by a federal jury in October.
Lynam was sentenced to nearly four years more than federal sentencing guidelines because he had faced robbery and assault charges in Woodbury County for incidents in which he had fired warning shots at the victims. Those charges were dismissed once Lynam was indicted in federal court. Had he been convicted of the state charges, Lynam would have faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 17.5 years in prison.