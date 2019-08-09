SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to more than nine years in federal prison for possessing a firearm while trafficking marijuana.
Jesus Giron, 22, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to 117 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Giron was stopped by police in Sioux City on May 20, 2018, for burglarizing a vehicle and found him in possession of 15 1-gram baggies of cocaine and $1,041 in cash. Once at the Woodbury County Jail, officers found 15 more baggies of cocaine in Giron's waistband. After receiving a search warrant for Giron's home, officers found a large quantity of marijuana and cocaine, a handgun, ammunition and $5,000 in cash.