SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 19 years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.
Travis Mattson, 35, had pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mattson admitted at his plea hearing that he had been involved in the sale of nearly 10 pounds of meth from January 2017 though May 11, 2018, in the Sioux City area.
Police executing a search warrant at Mattson's house found meth, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, rounds of 9mm ammunition, a bullet-proof vest and two guns.