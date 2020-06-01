You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City man stabbed Sunday night
View Comments

Sioux City man stabbed Sunday night

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are investigating a late Sunday stabbing in which one man was hurt.

Officers were dispatched at 10:21 p.m. to 1700 Jackson St., where the man reported being stabbed two times by an unknown suspect after an altercation.

The victim was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 258-TIPS.

Police investigating Sioux City convenience store robbery
Latest Woodbury County court report
Man pleads not guilty to fatal Sioux City stabbing
Sioux City man sentenced to 20 years prison for selling meth

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+18 
+18 
Nuri Tibeso Bundi
+18 
+18 
Bradley Allen Coan
+18 
+18 
Brent Allan Cooper
+18 
+18 
Wendel Hellan
+18 
+18 
Brent Patrick Launderville
Police car
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News