Sioux City man stabbed Sunday night

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are investigating a late Sunday stabbing in which one man was hurt.
Officers were dispatched at 10:21 p.m. to 1700 Jackson St., where the man reported being stabbed two times by an unknown suspect after an altercation.
The victim was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 258-TIPS.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
