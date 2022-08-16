Sioux City man standing trial for fatally shooting roommate

SIOUX CITY — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a Sioux City man accused of fatally shooting his roommate.

Robert Buel, 53, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22 shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.

Jury selection is expected to last one day. Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings would begin presentation of witness testimony and evidence on Wednesday. The case could be submitted to jurors by the end of the week.

Police said Buel and Lafferty got into an argument inside the residence, and Lafferty went to the garage. According to court documents, Buel stayed in his upstairs bedroom before getting a 12-gauge shotgun and .45-caliber handgun and going to the garage.

Buel told police he pointed the shotgun at Lafferty and then set it down. Lafferty took the gun, emptied the shells from it and began reloading it. Buel then pulled the handgun from his coat pocket and fired three shots at Lafferty, striking him twice, court documents said.

When police arrived, Lafferty was dead.

Detectives found the shotgun, which was empty, and all of the shells on the floor. The handgun and three spent shell casings also were found.

Buel's attorney, public defender Billy Oyadare, has filed notice that he will argue Buel was justified in shooting Lafferty because he was protecting himself.

If found guilty of second-degree murder, Buel would face a 50-year prison sentence. Going armed with intent carries a five-year sentence.