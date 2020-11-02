 Skip to main content
Sioux City man suspected in weekend shooting
Sioux City man suspected in weekend shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Police are looking for a Sioux City man in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday at a residence on the city's west side.

Investigators say Christian Armando Morelos, 22, allegedly entered a residence on the 800 block of Main Street at 3:38 a.m. Sunday and shot a man who was visiting the home. Morelos had allegedly been in a relationship with a female who lived in that location.

The victim fled the residence and was located a short distance away. He was treated for a life-threatening injury. 

Morelos fled the area before officers arrived. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the police.

Crime Scene
