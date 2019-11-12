Sioux City man suspected of receiving illegal drugs via mail

SIOUX CITY -- Federal authorities have arrested a Sioux City man suspected of receiving large quantities of drugs from a fictitious California company through the mail.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City says that Monee Yodprasit received 16 packages addressed to several aliases through the mail from June through October at his home.

Yodprasit was arrested Thursday after officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of West Third Street and found 2.1 pounds of cocaine, 11.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin or fentanyl, two loaded handguns, a shotgun and $15,000-$20,000 in cash.

Facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, Yodprasit, 42, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service in October began investigating the large number of suspicious mailings being delivered to the Sioux City address. Officers tracked a package mailed to Yodprasit's address on Oct. 23 and observed him accepting it from a mail carrier two days later.