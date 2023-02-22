SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man with three outstanding arrest warrants for domestic abuse was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of assaulting the alleged victim for at least a fourth time.

Sioux City police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1000 block of Fourth Street at 2:55 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers met with a woman who said Dustin Fegenbush had strangled her in her apartment, causing her to lose consciousness. According to court documents, officers observed markings on the woman's face, ear and neck consistent with strangulation and dried blood on her shirt and left ear.

Officers had observed Fegenbush fleeing into a neighboring apartment when they arrived, and forced their way inside. Fegenbush is accused of resisting officers handcuffing and searching him, kicking one of them in the chest. Officers found 5 grams of marijuana and a used glass methamphetamine pipe in his backpack.

Fegenbush, 42, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, assault on an officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Fegenbush had outstanding arrest warrants, all for third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, stemming from incidents involving the same woman in August and October.

Court documents show Fegenbush has previous domestic abuse assault convictions in Woodbury and Monona counties.