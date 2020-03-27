Sioux City man who bit police officer sentenced to jail

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who barricaded himself inside a bathroom with his children and bit police officers during his arrest has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Joshue Tafolla, 35, entered written guilty pleas Monday in Woodbury County District Court to aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts and two counts of child endangerment.
District Associate Judge Mark Cord on Tuesday sentenced him to jail on the assault and interference charges. Cord suspended a two-year prison sentence on each of the child endangerment charges and placed Tafolla on probation for two years. Tafolla also must pay $1,250 in fines.
Two counts of assault on a peace officer were dismissed in an agreement between the defense and prosecution.
Officers encountered Tafolla in the early morning hours of March 7 at a house in the 300 block of South John Street. After engaging officers outside, Tafolla ran into the house and locked himself inside a bathroom with his 11- and 4-year-old children.
Tafolla, who police believed was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine, began to destroy the bathroom and told his children the officers were going to shoot and kill him and the 11-year-old.
After officers forced their way into the bathroom, the children ran out and Tafolla broke a mirror over an officer's head, cutting him. Tafolla then bit the officer on the right hand, causing a severe cut on a finger, then bit another officer on the hand.
