Sioux City man who bit police officer sentenced to jail

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who barricaded himself inside a bathroom with his children and bit police officers during his arrest has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Joshue Tafolla, 35, entered written guilty pleas Monday in Woodbury County District Court to aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts and two counts of child endangerment.

District Associate Judge Mark Cord on Tuesday sentenced him to jail on the assault and interference charges. Cord suspended a two-year prison sentence on each of the child endangerment charges and placed Tafolla on probation for two years. Tafolla also must pay $1,250 in fines.

Two counts of assault on a peace officer were dismissed in an agreement between the defense and prosecution.

