Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who assaulted his mother and broke bones in her face has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Kevin Maas, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of willful injury.

District Judge Robert Tiefenthaler on Thursday sentenced Maas to a total of 10 years in prison on the two charges. The sentence was added to a five-year prison sentence Maas received in February for an unrelated domestic abuse assault charge, a conviction he had appealed to the Iowa Court of Appeals, which dismissed his appeal last month.

Maas assaulted his mother on May 12 at her Sioux City home after she refused to go with him to pick up another person. After she offered him money for a cab, he hit her repeatedly in the face and tried to strangle her, then fled before police arrived.

The 74-year-old woman was admitted to the intensive care unit at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where she was treated for a left orbital fracture, multiple broken cheek and nasal bones and a head bleed.

Maas was arrested in July.