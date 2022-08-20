Sioux City man who fatally shot roommate found guilty of second-degree murder

SIOUX CITY — A jury convicted a Sioux City man Friday in the shooting death of his roommate.

Robert Buel, 53, was found guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22 shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.

Buel is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 18 in Woodbury County District Court. He is facing a 50-year prison sentence for second-degree murder. Going armed with intent carries a five-year sentence.

Police said Buel and Lafferty got into an argument inside the residence, and Lafferty went to the garage. According to court documents, Buel stayed in his upstairs bedroom before getting a 12-gauge shotgun and .45-caliber handgun and going to the garage.

Buel told police he pointed the shotgun at Lafferty and then set it down. Lafferty took the gun, emptied the shells from it and began reloading it. Buel then pulled the handgun from his coat pocket and fired three shots at Lafferty, striking him twice, court documents said.

When police arrived, Lafferty was dead.

Detectives found the shotgun, which was empty, and all of the shells on the floor. The handgun and three spent shell casings also were found.