Sioux City man who pistol whipped a woman two different times gets 20 years in prison

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who pistol whipped a woman on two separate occasions has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a number of crimes.
Alexio Cariaga, 22, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 in Woodbury County District Court to two counts each of felon in possession of a firearm and domestic abuse assault -- third offense and a single count of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser.
District Judge Roger Sailer on Feb. 18 sentenced him to 15 years in prison for those charges and another five after revoking his probation from a January 2021 conviction of second-degree theft and eluding. Cariaga must serve three years before he's eligible for parole.
Robbery, burglary and assault charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
According to court documents, Cariaga went to his girlfriend's aunt's house on Aug. 17 and demanded she give him money before he put a gun to the back of her head and hit her in the head twice with it. He left after she gave him the money.
On Aug. 19, Cariaga went to a home in the 1600 block of 27th Street to see the woman and kicked in the back door. The woman was there with a male friend, and Cariaga pistol whipped them both in the head with a handgun, causing a gash on the woman's head.