SIOUX CITY -- Lawrence Joseph Tyndall, convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Woodbury County in 2003, failed to report to his place of work as required Friday, and his location is unknown, a state agency said.
The Iowa Department of Corrections in a release said Tyndall, 37, is Native American, of 5-8 height and weighs 195 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility in Fort Dodge on March 7.
Persons with information on Tyndall's whereabouts should contact local police.
Tyndall, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty to charges in the shaking death of a 2-year-old girl in 2003, and was sentenced to serve 45 years.
Facing a sentence of life in prison without parole after being charged with first-degree murder, Tyndall signed a plea agreement to plead guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter, as well as the other three charges.