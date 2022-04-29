Sioux City man who sold 90 pounds of meth gets 20-plus year prison sentence

Isidro Jaramillo, 41, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 250 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jaramillo started selling approximately 40 pounds of meth per month in the Sioux City area in 2019. By December 2019, he stored more than 2 pounds of cocaine, 68 pounds of marijuana, and 28 pounds of meth in a co-conspirator’s basement and coordinated the sale of the drugs, which originated from Mexico. In March 2021, Jaramillo sold 6 pounds of meth to an undercover law enforcement officer for $10,000. During a subsequent search of Jaramillo’s home, agents located approximately 3 pounds of meth and the $10,000 used to buy the 6 pounds of meth.