Sioux City man who sold meth sentenced to federal prison

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Leroy McCoy, 39, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCoy admitted in a plea agreement that he conspired to sell large quantities of meth in the tri-state area. He was previously convicted in 2005 of selling meth and possession with intent to distribute meth.
