Sioux City man who was found stabbed faces robbery charge

SIOUX CITY -- A man found bleeding outside a Sioux City apartment building last week has been charged with robbing the person alleged to have stabbed him.

Kuyien Kang, 24, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Monday on one count of first-degree robbery. His bond was set at $100,000.

A Sioux City police officer found Kang on Jan. 17 in the doorway of an apartment building in the 500 block of 17th Street.

Detectives later determined that Kang, accompanied by two other men, had entered an apartment at 1716 Nebraska St. at about 4 p.m. that day armed with a handgun and told the two male occupants "this is a robbery."

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Kang hit one of the men with the butt of the gun while one of his accomplices took cash from the other man's pockets. Kang then fired a shot at the robbery victim, who grabbed a sword and stabbed Kang in the stomach in self-defense. Kang and the two men then fled, stopping later because of Kang's injuries at the second apartment building, where police found Kang.

Detectives have yet to identify one of the men with Kang and continue to investigate the incident, according to a Sioux City Police Department news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.