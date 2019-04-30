SIOUX CITY -- Three Sioux City men are accused in federal court of possessing and selling firearms stolen from a Sergeant Bluff residence.
An indictment filed April 24 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City and unsealed on Monday charges Moses Strickland Jr., Anthony Holeyfield and Antwon Holeyfield with conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. Strickland faces an additional charge of possession of a stolen firearm by a prohibited person.
Antwon Holeyfield, 22, was arrested Friday and pleaded not guilty Monday. His trial was scheduled for July 1.
Court records do not indicate that Strickland or Anthony Holeyfield have been arrested.
According to the indictment, the three broke into the house with an axe on Nov. 26 and took 10 firearms -- five shotguns, two rifles and three handguns.
Prior to the burglary, the indictment said, the three had conspired to barter or sell the firearms and divide the proceeds among themselves.
Between Nov. 26 and Feb. 16, the three stashed the stolen firearms and other valuables taken from the residence at Strickland's home, the Sioux City residence of Anthony and Antwon Holeyfield's mother and other places while selling some of the guns to people in Iowa, South Dakota and Illinois.
Woodbury County District Court records show that Strickland, 21, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking a stolen weapon after probation officers found two firearms and a third that was stolen during a routine search of his home.
Antwon Holeyfield was arrested Feb. 15 in connection with the burglary and admitted to police, court documents said, to keeping three of the stolen guns at his mother's home. He was charged with three counts of trafficking stolen weapons.
Woodbury County charges against Holeyfield and Strickland were dismissed after the two were indicted in federal court.
Court records do not show any charges filed against Anthony Holeyfield in connection with the burglary.