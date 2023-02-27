SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman who injured her infant son by throwing him at a hospital crib was placed on probation Monday.

Megan James, 35, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to child endangerment resulting in bodily injury. Citing, in part, James' lack of a previous criminal history and her ongoing mental health treatment, District Judge Jeffrey Neary suspended a five-year prison sentence and placed James on two years' probation. Neary said James has successfully complied with obligations in an accompanying case filed on the child's behalf in juvenile court.

James gave birth to the boy on Nov. 15, 2019, at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Two days later, the boy suffered skull fractures while in the care of James, who was alone in her hospital room at the time.

Hospital staff were suspicious of the injuries and notified authorities. After providing several explanations for her son's injuries, James told police detectives she had become frustrated while attempting to breast feed him and that she had a migraine and wanted him to stop crying. James admitted throwing the infant, who hit his head on the crib and then on the floor, court documents said.

The baby was transferred to Children's Hospital in Omaha for treatment.

James told Neary on Monday that the child and her two older children are in their father's custody and she has visitation privileges. Her attorney, Billy Oyadare, told Neary that steps toward reunification of the family are ongoing.