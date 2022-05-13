 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City mom sentenced to prison for throwing son

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for throwing her 16-month-old son, causing a skull fracture.

Avigahi Cheron Hernandez, 21, is to turn herself in on Wednesday to begin serving her prison sentence. She pleaded guilty on April 21 in Woodbury County District Court to one count of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony. As part of a plea agreement, the charge was amended from child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Avigahi Cheron Hernandez mugshot

Cheron Hernandez

Cheron Hernandez injured her son Aug. 6 at a home in the 2500 block of Douglas Street. Cheron Hernandez told police that she had had a long day at work and could not get the boy to stop crying. Cheron Hernandez said she was tired and frustrated when she picked up her son and threw him. The boy's head struck a chair's armrest and suffered a skull fracture.

The boy was transported to Children's Hospital in Omaha for treatment of his head injuries. He has since recovered.

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Birds suffering from dehydration are getting a helping hand in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News