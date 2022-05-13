Sioux City mom sentenced to prison for throwing son

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for throwing her 16-month-old son, causing a skull fracture.

Avigahi Cheron Hernandez, 21, is to turn herself in on Wednesday to begin serving her prison sentence. She pleaded guilty on April 21 in Woodbury County District Court to one count of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony. As part of a plea agreement, the charge was amended from child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Cheron Hernandez injured her son Aug. 6 at a home in the 2500 block of Douglas Street. Cheron Hernandez told police that she had had a long day at work and could not get the boy to stop crying. Cheron Hernandez said she was tired and frustrated when she picked up her son and threw him. The boy's head struck a chair's armrest and suffered a skull fracture.

The boy was transported to Children's Hospital in Omaha for treatment of his head injuries. He has since recovered.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.