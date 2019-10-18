SIOUX CITY -- The trial for a Dakota City woman charged with fatally stabbing another woman has been continued until next year.
Melissa Camargo-Flores is now scheduled to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder on March 3 in Woodbury County District Court.
Camargo-Flores' trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday. It was the fifth time the trial has been continued.
Camargo-Flores, 21, has pleaded not guilty of the April 8, 2018, stabbing of Kenia Alvarez-Flores outside her home in the 1200 block of West 14th Street in Sioux City.
You have free articles remaining.
Police have said that Camargo-Flores waited for Alvarez-Flores, 24, outside her home before stabbing her multiple times. Witnesses provided police with a description of Camargo-Flores' vehicle, and officers spotted and arrested her soon after the incident. Officers found bloody gloves and a bloody knife inside the car.
According to court documents, Camargo-Flores admitted to stabbing Alvarez-Flores and told authorities she had been involved in a relationship with the victim's boyfriend.
If found guilty as charged, she would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.