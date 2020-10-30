Sioux City murder case suspended for mental health exam

First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell on Wednesday filed a motion to have Belk examined by forensic psychologist Tracy Thomas. Under Iowa's rules of criminal case procedures, the state has the right to have a defendant examined by its own expert on the defenses of insanity and diminished responsibility.

Campbell also has filed a motion challenging Belk's insanity and diminished responsibility defenses, an issue that will be addressed after Belk's mental health exam.

According to court documents, Belk became upset with his sister and mother during a family gathering, retrieved a knife from the kitchen and lunged at his mother three times with the knife, then slashed his 28-year-old sister in the shoulder.

Lisa Belk, 55, was taken to MercyOne Medical Center, where she died of her injuries. The sister was treated for her injuries and released.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Belk would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

