Sioux City murder case suspended for mental health exam

SIOUX CITY -- A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in a Sioux City apartment will undergo a mental health examination to gain a second opinion on whether he's mentally competent to stand trial.
District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Friday granted a prosecution motion to have Paul Belk examined by a state-retained expert in order to give an opinion on his mental competency and his diminished capacity defenses. Neary suspended further proceedings in the case, but left the Dec. 1 trial date in place pending results of the exam.
Belk, 31, of Beaufort, South Carolina, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the April 14 stabbing death of Lisa Belk at 3811 Peters Ave. He is also accused of injuring his sister.
Public defender Drew Munger filed notice in September that Belk would use insanity, diminished responsibility and intoxication defenses. Munger submitted an opinion from Dr. Kunal Patra, a Sioux City psychiatrist who examined Belk and determined he is not competent to stand trial.
First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell on Wednesday filed a motion to have Belk examined by forensic psychologist Tracy Thomas. Under Iowa's rules of criminal case procedures, the state has the right to have a defendant examined by its own expert on the defenses of insanity and diminished responsibility.
Campbell also has filed a motion challenging Belk's insanity and diminished responsibility defenses, an issue that will be addressed after Belk's mental health exam.
According to court documents, Belk became upset with his sister and mother during a family gathering, retrieved a knife from the kitchen and lunged at his mother three times with the knife, then slashed his 28-year-old sister in the shoulder.
Lisa Belk, 55, was taken to MercyOne Medical Center, where she died of her injuries. The sister was treated for her injuries and released.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Belk would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
