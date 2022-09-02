Sioux City murder suspect says she used deadly force to protect herself

SIOUX CITY -- The lawyer for a Sioux City woman charged with fatally shooting her boyfriend plans to argue she was justified in using deadly force to protect herself.

Public defender Billy Oyadare on Wednesday filed notice that Katrina Barnes will assert castle doctrine and justification defenses when she stands trial for the June 9 shooting of Dolorean Wade.

Barnes, 32, has pleaded not guilty of second-degree murder, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Her trial is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Woodbury County District Court. She remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Under the castle doctrine defense, homeowners may use any means necessary, even deadly force, to repel an assault at their home if they believe their life or safety is at risk. Iowa law says deadly force is justified if a person believes it necessary to protect oneself from someone who is unlawfully entering their home.

According to court documents, Barnes and Wade had been arguing all day inside her apartment at 516 Ninth St. Wade left and returned later that evening, banging on the door, and Barnes fired a single shot through the door, striking Wade, who died a short time later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Jordyn Easton, who was present inside the apartment during the shooting, told officers Barnes had obtained a handgun from another person after Wade left earlier that day.

Court documents said Barnes told police Wade rang her doorbell and yelled to her that he had been shot. Officers observed the apartment door had a bullet hole at about shoulder height. Barnes told investigators Wade had not been inside, but they saw blood throughout the apartment and found a spent shell casing inside the door.

During the investigation, police found 18 pills believed to be laced with fentanyl in a purse in Barnes' bedroom, plus 17 grams of marijuana.

According to court documents, Easton called 911 twice after the shooting but immediately hung up. She then called an unidentified male, who came to the apartment and took the gun used in the shooting.

About 12 minutes after the shooting, Barnes called 911.

Easton, 25, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact.