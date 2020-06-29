Sioux City murder suspect tests positive for COVID-19, seeks bond reduction

Davis' recovery was news to Solberg, who said Davis learned of his positive test Thursday or Friday.

"I'm unaware that he's recovered," she said Monday.

Timmins said she could not comment on Davis' medical condition. Woodbury County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Wingert said he could not comment on inmates' medical conditions.

Davis, 24, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment and is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 27 in Woodbury County District Court.

At a bond reduction hearing earlier this month, Solberg said COVID-19, a respiratory illness, was a greater threat to Davis' health because he has asthma. District Judge Tod Deck denied the request.