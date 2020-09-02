Sioux City murder suspect to use insanity, intoxication defenses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A South Carolina man charged with fatally stabbing his mother during a gathering in Sioux City plans to use insanity and intoxication defenses.

The attorney for Paul Belk filed notice of the defenses Tuesday.

In the short, one-page notice, public defender Andrew Munger said Belk intents to rely on defenses of insanity, diminished responsibility and intoxication, and Dr. Kunal Patra will be called as an expert witness.

Belk, 30, of Beaufort, South Carolina, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court and is scheduled to stand trial on Dec. 1 on charges of first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance. He remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Belk is accused of stabbing Lisa Belk, 55, in an apartment at 3811 Peters Ave. on April 14. He is also accused of injuring his sister.