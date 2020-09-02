Sioux City murder suspect to use insanity, intoxication defenses

SIOUX CITY -- A South Carolina man charged with fatally stabbing his mother during a gathering in Sioux City plans to use insanity and intoxication defenses.
The attorney for Paul Belk filed notice of the defenses Tuesday.
In the short, one-page notice, public defender Andrew Munger said Belk intents to rely on defenses of insanity, diminished responsibility and intoxication, and Dr. Kunal Patra will be called as an expert witness.
Belk, 30, of Beaufort, South Carolina, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court and is scheduled to stand trial on Dec. 1 on charges of first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance. He remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Belk is accused of stabbing Lisa Belk, 55, in an apartment at 3811 Peters Ave. on April 14. He is also accused of injuring his sister.
According to court documents, Belk became upset with his sister and mother during a family gathering, retrieved a knife from the kitchen and lunged at his mother three times with the knife, then slashed his 28-year-old sister in the shoulder.
Lisa Belk was taken to MercyOne Medical Center, where she died of her injuries. The sister was treated for her injuries and released.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Belk would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
