SIOUX CITY -- A woman whose body was found in a burned hotel room last week was romantically involved at one time with the man charged with killing her, according to court documents filed Thursday.
An autopsy had previously determined the cause of death of Elizabeth Bockholt was homicide by strangulation.
Sioux City police investigators have determined that Bockholt, a 40-year-old mother of four, had a relationship with Jordan Henry, 29, before he was sentenced to prison in March 2017. Bockholt voluntarily went to Henry's room at the Wingate by Wyndham on Jan. 24, eight days after Henry was released from prison, the investigation found. Henry attempted to burn her body when he set the room on fire that night, according to investigators.
The information was contained in an application for a subpoena filed by First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell, who is seeking a subpoena of Verizon Wireless records of Bockholt's incoming and outgoing calls and content of incoming and outgoing text messages from Dec. 24 through Jan. 25.
The application gave no other details about the relationship between Bockholt and Henry.
Police and firefighters found the Hinton, Iowa, woman unconscious in room 102 when they responded to the fire at the hotel at 4716 Southern Hills Drive. Attempts to resuscitate Bockholt failed, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Henry has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson, in addition to possession of drug paraphernalia found on him when he was arrested in the early morning of Jan. 25 about half a mile away in the 4900 block of Singing Hills Boulevard, where police had been called for a suspicious person in the area.
His initial appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8 in Woodbury County District Court.
Previous court filings said that after strangling Bockholt, Henry removed a smoke alarm and set the room on fire. He was identified on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the scene just after the fire was discovered.
Henry, listed in police records as a Sioux City transient, had been released on parole from the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on Jan. 16 after serving nearly 20 months of a five-year prison sentence for second-degree theft. A Woodbury County jury in November 2016 found Henry guilty of driving a stolen vehicle, and District Judge Patrick Tott suspended his five-year prison sentence, placed him on probation and ordered him to undergo substance abuse treatment at Teen Challenge, a Christian-based inpatient treatment program in Colfax, Iowa.
Tott revoked Henry's probation and imposed the five-year prison sentence after Henry was arrested in February 2017 for walking away from the treatment facility with two other men and stealing a vehicle parked at the facility.
On Jan. 19, three days after his release on parole, Henry was arrested and charged with assaulting another man at the Warming Shelter, 916 Nebraska St.
Henry remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $552,000 bond. He is represented by public defender Jennifer Solberg.