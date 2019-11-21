Sioux City murder suspect waives right to speedy trial

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of strangling a woman in a hotel room before setting fire to it has waived his right to a speedy trial while his attorney waits for a report from a defense expert.

Public defender Billy Oyadare asked District Judge Steven Andreasen at a status hearing Thursday to extend the deadline by which he must file any notice of defense for Jordan Henry. Oyadare said he was waiting for a report from an expert witness, and his case can't proceed without it. He told the judge the expert has not said when the report might be finished.

To facilitate the extension, Henry waived his right to stand trial within one year of his Feb. 13 arraignment, in which he pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Henry, 29, is accused of strangling Elizabeth Bockholt in a Sioux City hotel room on Jan. 24 and then setting fire to the room.

Oyadare did not say who the expert is and what possible defense he or she has been asked to explore. Common defenses are mental incompetence and intoxication.

Andreasen granted Oyadare an extension to file a notice of defense by Jan. 10, and another status hearing will be scheduled for that month. He did not set a trial date.