Sioux City murder trial continued to July

SIOUX CITY -- The murder trial for a Sioux City man charged with fatally injuring a 19-month-old girl has been continued to next summer.

District Judge Tod Deck on Wednesday rescheduled Tayvon Davis' trial for July 13 in Woodbury County District Court. In his order, he said the continuation was a joint agreement between the prosecution and defense.

Davis, 24, had been scheduled to stand trial next week. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment.

Davis is suspected of injuring his girlfriend's daughter numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive. She died three days later at an Omaha hospital.