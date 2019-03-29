SIOUX CITY -- A Dakota City woman charged with fatally stabbing another woman is now scheduled to stand trial for murder this fall.
District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Friday set Melissa Camargo-Flores' trial for Oct. 22 in Woodbury County District Court.
Camargo-Flores' trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, but it was continued after Camargo-Flores waived her right to a trial within one year of her arraignment. She was arraigned in April.
Attorneys continue to prepare for trial, and public defender Jennifer Solberg told Neary she would begin conducting witness depositions in May. It was the fourth time the trial was continued.
Camargo-Flores, 21, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for the April 8 stabbing of Kenia Alvarez-Flores outside her home in the 1200 block of West 14th Street in Sioux City.
Police have said that Camargo-Flores waited for Alvarez-Flores, 24, outside her home before stabbing her multiple times. Witnesses provided police with a description of Camargo-Flores' vehicle, and officers spotted and arrested her soon after the incident. Officers found bloody gloves and a bloody knife inside the car.
According to court documents, Camargo-Flores admitted to stabbing Alvarez-Flores and told authorities she had been involved in a relationship with the victim's boyfriend.
If found guilty as charged, she would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.