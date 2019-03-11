SIOUX CITY -- The trial for a Sioux City man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate has been continued.
District Judge Patrick Tott on Friday rescheduled Abdiqadar Sharif's trial for July 30 in order to give the prosecution and defense more time to prepare for trial. Sharif's trial had been scheduled for March 19.
Sharif, 39, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree murder. He remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on a $505,000 bond.
Sharif was arrested Oct. 28 after police responded to a stabbing at the Phoenix Apartments, 1003 Pierce St., early that morning.
According to court documents, Sharif stabbed his roommate, Guled Nur, after they began fighting in their apartment at about 3 a.m. Sharif is accused of chasing Nur into the hallway while swinging at him with a knife and striking him several times. After Nur fell to the floor outside the apartment, Sharif went back inside, retrieved some beer and left the apartment, kicking Nur in the head as he walked past him to another apartment, court documents said.
Sharif's attorney, Brian Buckmeier has notified the court that he intends to rely upon a defense of intoxication and self-defense. Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Kristine Timmins has filed a resistance to the intoxication defense. A ruling on that issue is not expected until the final pretrial conference in July.
Second-degree murder is a Class B felony punishable by a 50-year-prison sentence.