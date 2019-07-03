SIOUX CITY -- The trial for a man accused of killing a Hinton, Iowa, woman in a Sioux City hotel room has been continued.
District Judge Zachary Hindman on Wednesday rescheduled Jordan Henry's trial to Sept. 17 in order to give attorneys on both sides more time to prepare.
Henry, 29, of Sioux City, had been scheduled to go to trial next week in Woodbury County District Court on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson for the Jan. 24 death of Elizabeth Bockholt. Henry is accused of strangling Bockholt and then setting fire to the hotel room.
Firefighters and police found Bockholt's body after responding to the fire at the Wingate by Wyndham, 4716 Southern Hills Drive. According to court documents, Bockholt, 40, and Henry had a romantic relationship prior to Henry being sentenced to prison in 2017, and she voluntarily met him at the hotel the night she died. Henry was identified on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the scene just after the fire.
If Henry is found guilty of first-degree murder, he would receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. First-degree arson carries a 25-year prison sentence.