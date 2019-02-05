SIOUX CITY -- The trial for a Dakota City woman charged with fatally stabbing another woman will not take place this month as scheduled.
District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Monday filed an order continuing Melissa Camargo-Flores' trial, which had been scheduled to begin Feb. 19 in Woodbury County District Court.
Neary said in the order that attorneys had informed him that more time was needed to gather information and prepare for trial. Neary scheduled a status conference for March 29, when a new trial date will be set.
Camargo-Flores, 21, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. She remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $500,000 bond. If found guilty as charged, she would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Camargo-Flores is accused of the April 8 fatal stabbing of Kenia Alvarez-Flores outside her home in the 1200 block of West 14th Street in Sioux City.
Police have said that Camargo-Flores waited for Alvarez-Flores, 24, outside her home before stabbing her multiple times. Witnesses provided police a description of Camargo-Flores' vehicle, and police spotted and arrested her soon after the incident. Officers found bloody gloves and a bloody knife inside the car.
According to court documents, Camargo-Flores admitted to stabbing Alvarez-Flores and told authorities she had been involved in a relationship with the victim's boyfriend.