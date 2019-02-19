SIOUX CITY -- The murder trial for a Sioux City teenager charged with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend and a friend has been rescheduled to give attorneys more time to prepare for trial.
District Judge Tod Deck on Tuesday rescheduled Tran Walker's trial on two counts of first-degree murder to April 30 in Woodbury County District Court. Walker's trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday. It is the third time Walker's trial has been continued.
A status hearing was scheduled for March 15.
Walker, 19, is accused of stabbing Paiten Sullivan, 17, and Felipe Negron Jr., 18, several times on Jan. 28.
According to court documents, Walker began stabbing Sullivan while they were in a vehicle at Jay Avenue and South Cecelia Street. Police believe Negron, a mutual friend, was driving before he was stabbed while trying to protect Sullivan.
Walker told police he wanted Sullivan "to feel the pain he was feeling" since she had broken up with him, court documents said.
Walker remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond. If found guilty as charged, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.