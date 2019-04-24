SIOUX CITY -- The murder trial for a Sioux City teenager charged with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend and a friend has been pushed back by two days to accommodate witness schedules.
Tran Walker's trial on two counts of first-degree murder was scheduled to begin Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court. District Judge Tod Deck moved the start of the trial to May 2.
Walker recently moved to have Deck, instead of a jury, decide his case. Prior to Walker's decision, attorneys had scheduled witnesses to testify later in the week because they anticipated it would take at least one day to select a jury. Deck said pending objections to expanded media coverage also need to be decided prior to trial, and pretrial conference was scheduled for Tuesday.
Walker, 19, has pleaded not guilty of the Jan. 28, 2018, stabbing deaths of Paiten Sullivan, 17, and Felipe Negron Jr., 18, both of Sioux City.
According to court documents, Walker began stabbing Sullivan while they were in a vehicle at Jay Avenue and South Cecelia Street. Police believe Negron, a mutual friend, was driving before he was fatally stabbed while trying to protect Sullivan.
Walker told police he wanted Sullivan "to feel the pain he was feeling" since she had broken up with him, court documents said.
If found guilty as charged, Walker would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.