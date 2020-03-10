Sioux City murder trial date set

SIOUX CITY -- A man charged with strangling a woman in a Sioux City hotel room has been scheduled to stand trial next month.

District Judge Steven Andreasen on Monday set an April 7 trial date for Jordan Henry, who is accused of strangling Elizabeth Bockholt in a hotel room on Jan. 24, 2019, and then setting fire to the room. He has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Henry, 30, of Sioux City previously waived his right to have a jury trial, choosing instead to have Andreasen decide his case.

Henry remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $502,000 bond.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Henry would receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. First-degree arson carries a 25-year prison sentence.

Firefighters and police found Bockholt's body after responding to the fire at the Wingate by Wyndham, 4716 Southern Hills Drive. According to court documents, Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, Iowa, and Henry had a romantic relationship prior to Henry being sentenced to prison in 2017, and she voluntarily met him at the hotel the night she died. Henry was identified on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the scene just after the fire.

