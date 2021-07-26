Sioux City murder trial ends with guilty plea to manslaughter

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City murder trial came to an abrupt conclusion Friday when Roderick Banks pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Banks, 36, of Sioux City, entered his plea after all evidence had been presented and prior to the beginning of attorneys' closing arguments. Jury selection had begun on Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court.

Banks had been charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting death of Solomon Blackbird.

Banks entered an oral plea in which he pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm. District Judge Roger Sailer sentenced Banks to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter with a habitual offender enhancement and five years on the gun charge. Banks must serve at least three years before he's eligible for parole. He also must pay $150,000 in restitution to Blackbird's estate.

Had he been found guilty of first-degree murder, Banks would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Banks shot Blackbird once in the chest near Park Place Apartments in the 2600 block of Douglas Street as Blackbird was walking with his girlfriend and her baby.