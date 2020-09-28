Sioux City murder trial rescheduled to January

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Carroll, Iowa, man accused of killing a Sioux City homeowner is now scheduled to stand trial in January.

Gary Dains Jr., 46, had been scheduled to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder, commission of a specified unlawful activity, second-degree theft and first-degree burglary in October. His trial now is set for Jan. 19. The continuation had been requested by his new attorneys, public defenders Andrew Munger and Joseph Reedy, after Dains' previous attorney had to withdraw because of an overseas military deployment.

Dains remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is accused of killing Paul Smith, 65, on July 16, 2019, during a fight after he broke into Smith's home at 314 20th St. and later took $120 and Smith's Ford Explorer.

An autopsy report listed the cause of death as blunt-force injuries to the head and neck. Strangulation also was a "probable component," the report said.