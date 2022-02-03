Sioux City murder trial rescheduled

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teen who had a falling out with his attorneys days before his murder trial was to begin has had his case rescheduled for trial with a new attorney.

District Judge Jeffrey Poulson on Wednesday scheduled Dwight Evans' trial for July 26 in Woodbury County District Court.

Evans, 17, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, going armed with intent, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. He's charged with shooting Martez Harrison on May 1 during a fight outside Uncle Dave's Bar.

On Jan. 12, six days before jury selection was to begin, Poulson granted a motion to withdraw from the case filed by public defenders Joseph Reedy and Andrew Munger, who said they were unable to adequately represent Evans because he was no longer accepting their advice and wanted them off the case.

Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Jill Esteves had resisted the motion, calling Evans' actions a ploy to delay his trial.

Michael Adams with the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit in Des Moines has since been appointed to represent Evans.

Evans could face a sentence of life in prison if found guilty of first-degree murder. He's charged with shooting Harrison once in the flank, then firing a shot into his chest while Harrison fought with Lawrence Canady outside the bar at 1427 W. Third St.

According to court documents, Evans and Canady were armed and waiting for Harrison outside the bar. When Harrison's girlfriend arrived to pick him up, Canady punched her in the face, causing the fight that preceded the shooting.

Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Evans was arrested hours after the shooting. His attorneys previously filed documents saying he acted in self-defense and/or defense of others in addition to being intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

Canady, 21, of Sioux City, was charged with first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault. In December, a jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter as well as willful injury causing bodily injury and serious assault. He's scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 25.

