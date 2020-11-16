Sioux City native charged in California death pleads guilty to robbery

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Sioux City woman charged in connection with a homicide in California has pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery.
Hannah Haywood, 20, entered her plea Thursday in Fresno County Superior Court. A charge of murder will be dismissed.
A sentencing hearing has not been set.
Haywood is one of three Sioux Cityans who were arrested and charged with a Sept. 26, 2019, robbery setup that ended in the fatal shooting of Tyrell Truss, 20, of Fresno.
Isaac Helms, 19, has pleaded not guilty to murder, second-degree robbery and receiving stolen property. Precious Green, 20, has pleaded no contest to murder and second-degree robbery. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Dec. 3
A fourth person, Alexa Ramos, 20, of Firebaugh, California, also pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree robbery and will have a murder charge dismissed.
Authorities have said they believe Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos had set up a meeting with Truss in order to rob him.
According to the Fresno County Sheriff's office, while the five were riding in a car, an altercation took place, and Helms shot Truss. Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos got out of the car and attempted to flee but were detained by officers dispatched to the scene.
Detectives found a gun believed to have been used in the shooting, and Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos were found in possession of items belonging to Truss.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.