Sioux City native charged in California death pleads guilty to robbery

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Sioux City woman charged in connection with a homicide in California has pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery.

Hannah Haywood, 20, entered her plea Thursday in Fresno County Superior Court. A charge of murder will be dismissed.

A sentencing hearing has not been set.

Haywood is one of three Sioux Cityans who were arrested and charged with a Sept. 26, 2019, robbery setup that ended in the fatal shooting of Tyrell Truss, 20, of Fresno.

Isaac Helms, 19, has pleaded not guilty to murder, second-degree robbery and receiving stolen property. Precious Green, 20, has pleaded no contest to murder and second-degree robbery. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Dec. 3

A fourth person, Alexa Ramos, 20, of Firebaugh, California, also pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree robbery and will have a murder charge dismissed.