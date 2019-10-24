{{featured_button_text}}

FRESNO, Calif. -- Three Sioux City residents accused of a robbery setup that ended with a homicide entered pleas Wednesday in a California court.

Isaac Helms, 18, pleaded not guilty in Fresno County Superior Court to murder, second-degree robbery and receiving stolen property.

Elmi Said found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Sioux City stabbing death
Siouxland Crime & Courts

Elmi Said found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Sioux City stabbing death

Precious Green, 19, and Hannah Haywood, 19, both pleaded no contest to murder and second-degree robbery. Their plea is not an admission of guilt, but it also means they are not contending the charges against them.

All three are scheduled to appear again in court on Dec. 12. Helms remains in the Fresno County Jail. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Green and Haywood also remain in custody with bail set at $1 million.

A fourth person, Alexa Ramos, 20, of Firebaugh, California, pleaded not guilty to murder and second-degree robbery.

Tran Walker sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend, friend
Siouxland Crime & Courts

Tran Walker sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend, friend

All are charged in connection with the Sept. 26 death of Tyrel Truss, 20, of Fresno.

Authorities said they believe Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos had set up a meeting with Truss in order to rob him.

Precious Green

Green

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's office, Truss drove to Mendota, California, to meet a woman with whom he had been communicating on the Internet. Once he arrived, the woman asked him to give her and some friends a ride to Firebaugh. During the ride, an altercation took place inside the car, and Helms shot Truss, causing the car to roll into a parked vehicle, detectives said.

Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos got out of the car and attempted to flee but were detained by officers dispatched to the scene.

Hannah Haywood

Haywood

Officers found Truss in his car dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives found a gun believed to have been used in the shooting, and Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos were found in possession of personal items belonging to Truss.

Men accused of Sgt. Bluff shooting now face federal charge
Date set for Monona County murder trial

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+20 
+20 
Peter Ajak Awer
+20 
+20 
Kayla Jo Bergin
+20 
+20 
Gregory Richard Bradley
+20 
+20 
Christopher Shawn Brickey
+20 
+20 
Kristi Lynn Crilly

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments