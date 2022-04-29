Sioux City nursing home countersuing consultant over unpaid fees

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City nursing home has filed a counter lawsuit against a consultant it claims made $2.3 million in transfers and advances not allowed under the two parties' management agreement.

Indian Hills Health Care of Sioux City, which operates Touchstone Healthcare Center, says Health Dimensions Consulting arranged advances of approximately $500,000 on Medicare or Medicaid claims on behalf of Indian Hills and transferred approximately $1.8 million of federal COVID stimulus money away from Indian Hills. Those decisions went beyond the scope of the consultant's authority granted in a management services agreement the two signed in February 2019, Indian Hills claims.

Under terms of the agreement, Indian Hills agreed to pay Health Dimensions, a Minnesota-based firm that provides consulting and management services to long-term care and senior-living providers, a monthly management fee for the recruitment and retention of a full-time administrator at Touchstone, located at 1800 Indian Hills Drive.

The advances and monetary transfers made by Health Dimensions were detrimental to Indian Hills and a breach of contract, the nursing home said in its counterclaim, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

Health Dimensions sued Indian Hills for breach of contract last month, saying the nursing home did not pay for three months of management services before Health Dimensions terminated their agreement in August 2021.

Health Dimensions says Indian Hills owes $129,402, plus interest that continues to accrue. The company is seeking a judgment for the unpaid amount, plus interest and attorney's fees.

In its answer and counterclaim, Indian Hills said because Health Dimensions took actions beyond the scope of authority granted under the agreement and disbursed funds belonging to Indian Hills, it is not entitled to the amounts it claims are due.

Indian Hills also said that after the agreement was terminated, it was entitled to all information relating to its bank accounts, resident accounts, cost reports, surveys, employee files and incident files from Health Dimensions. Much of that information was not returned to Indian Hills or Queens Sweet Jane, a New York corporation serving as the interim management company for Indian Hills, the nursing home said.

Indian Hills is seeking a judgment awarding it damages associated with Health Dimensions' alleged breach of agreement.

Indian Hills is no stranger to legal action. It has been cited for dozens of violations since 2016 and has been subject to more than $405,000 in federal fines and $3,500 in state fines. Medicare.gov gives the facility a rating of one star out of a possible five, noting it is "much below average."

