FIREBAUGH, California -- Three Sioux City residents have been arrested Friday, and are being held on $1 million bond, on homicide charges for their actions with a shooting death in Fresno County, California.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office in a release said four people have been arrested, including three from Sioux City. Homicide detectives in the office said those from Sioux City are Isaac Helms, 18, Precious Green, 19, and Hannah Haywood, 19.
Detectives said the person killed was Tyrel Truss, of Fresno.
The fourth person arrested was Alexa Ramos, 20, of Firebaugh. They each face a charge of murder and have a bail amount of $1 million each.
The release says Truss on Thursday drove to Mendota, California, to meet a young woman he had been communicating with on the Internet.
Once he arrived, the woman introduced Truss to a group of her friends, who asked if he could give them a ride to Firebaugh. During the ride, an altercation took place inside the car driven by Truss.
Detectives said the incident ended with Helms shooting Truss, which caused his car to roll into a vehicle parked on Cardella Street in Firebaugh. Helms, along with Green, Haywood and Ramos got out of the car and attempted to run away.
Firebaugh Police Department officers dispatched to the scene found and detained all four. Officers found Truss in his car dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Detectives from the two law enforcement agencies interviewed witnesses and after collecting evidence, found a gun believed to be used in the shooting of Truss. Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos were also found in possession of personal items belonging to Truss, the release said.
In filing the charges, detectives said Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos had set up the meeting with Truss in order to try and rob him.
The case has been submitted to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office to review.