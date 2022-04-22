Sioux City pleads not guilt of attempted murder in bar shooting case

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with shooting another man at a Sioux City bar pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and other charges.

In addition to attempted murder, Naji Shorter, 29, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with first-degree burglary, willful injury, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser and possession of ammunition by a domestic abuser. He remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.

Shorter is accused of shooting Garry Hill, of Sioux City, on April 4 at Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St.

According to court documents, Shorter had confronted Hill earlier that night at Hill's job. The two later got into a verbal and physical disturbance at Uncle Dave's Bar. A witness told police Shorter then left the bar and returned a short time later, pulled out a handgun and shot Hill once before fleeing with two other men.

Officers arriving at the scene found Hill lying on the bar's front steps with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

Shorter was arrested three days later as he was leaving his home, where officers executed a search warrant and found multiple rounds of 9mm and .45-caliber ammunition.

