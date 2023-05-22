SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police Officer Carolina Ochoa said communicating with Spanish speakers in their native language makes her appear less adversarial to them.

"They seem to be more calm. And, it really reassures them that, 'I'm trying to communicate with you. I'm trying to make you feel less scared.' It's helped a lot," Ochoa said of speaking Spanish, which is her first language.

The Sioux City Police Department hired the 27-year-old, who was born and raised in Sioux City, in August. From the moment she joined the police force, Ochoa said, she has felt welcomed. In mid-March, she was nearing the end of 17 weeks of training, which challenged her physically, mentally and emotionally.

Ochoa is one of 19 female officers on the force and one of seven sworn members who are Hispanic. The SCPD also has five sworn members who are Black and two who are Asian American, according to data obtained by The Journal through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The SCPD was one of the law enforcement agencies in more than a dozen states that submitted information on race and ethnicity of sworn members. The Journal and other newspapers in Lee Enterprises' coverage areas examined the level of representation of people of color in 105 of those departments in areas where at least 10% of the population is made up of people of color.

The gap between people of color on Sioux City's force and in the community is 24.23 percentage points, so it ranks among the least diverse of those departments.

"You want your police department to look like the makeup of your city," Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said. "Sioux City is becoming very diverse. There's now over 50 different languages spoken here."

Even though a gap exists between the composition of Sioux City's police force and its population, Monique Scarlett, founder of Unity in the Community, said "leaps and bounds" have been made under Police Chief Rex Mueller's leadership. She said Unity in the Community is working with law enforcement and citizens on rebuilding relationships that have been "broken and fractured over the years."

"Chief Rex Mueller is doing a phenomenal job on being intentional of making sure the police force in recruitment is reflective of the community that we live in," she said. "Especially in their community policing, they are out there building relationships and building rapport, trying to rebuild trust between citizens and law enforcement. Even though our numbers may seem a little low, I applaud his efforts in recruiting in areas that he can and that the city's budget allows."

Disparity exists

Overall, Sioux City's force of 130 full- and part-time sworn personnel is overwhelmingly white, as it was in 2020, the last time The Journal compared U.S. Census data with statistics provided by the police department.

Though whites currently make up 65% of the city's population, they account for 89.2% of its police force. Of the department's 29 sworn members with a rank above patrol officer, just one of them is non-white.

Black people make up 4.8% of Sioux City's population, which is slightly above the department's percentage of Black sworn personnel, 3.8%. The percentage of Asian American representation on the force, 1.5%, trails the city's 3.5%.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

The SCPD has zero sworn members who are Native American, although Native Americans make up 2.2% of the city's population. With two reservations nearby in Northeast Nebraska, that's the largest percentage of Native Americans among Iowa cities.

Trisha Etringer, a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and Siouxland project director for Great Plains Action Society, said she thinks members of the Native American community have "very low interest" in becoming police officers, so "the pool to select from is not the greatest." She said they feel they can best serve their communities by being part of "proactive solutions" rather than police institutions.

The SCPD has made inroads in the hiring of Hispanic officers in recent years. Hispanics account for 5.3% of the force, up from 3.2% in 2020. However, the largest disparity that exists is still between Hispanic sworn personnel and Hispanic community members, because Hispanics make up 20.9% of the city's population.

Alejandra Ortiz-Gonzales, who is Hispanic and among the department's newest officers, said she has been criticized by some members of minority groups while doing her job.

"They're still going to assume I'm racist because I wear the uniform. You can assume all you want. It doesn't affect the way I perform my job, because I respect everybody," she said.

Ortiz-Gonzales' love of True Crime and her penchant for books about serial killers wasn't what led the 25-year-old to pursue a career in law enforcement. She was inspired by the late Leo Miller, who was a Sioux City police officer, Woodbury County sheriff and state lawmaker.

"He helped my mom out a lot. She's a single mother with eight kids. So, that made me see the good of what law enforcement does for people," said Ortiz-Gonzales, who grew up in poverty in Sioux City. "Regardless that my brother got into trouble, (Miller) still treated us like human beings. It made me really see the good in people like him."

Fewer applicants

When Gill tested with the SCPD in the mid-'90s, he said, there were 300 officer applicants taking the written test, which, at that time, was biennial and administered before the physical agility test. The number of candidates has dropped off dramatically since then.

According to data provided by the department, 56 individuals applied to become police officers in 2022, but only 38 showed up for testing. Of those who showed up for testing, 13 were candidates of color. Today, the physical agility test is given before the written test.

Dave Drew, administrative program coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College's Police Science Technology program, said there's "a push" among law enforcement agencies to hire more women and people of color.

WIT's two-year Police Science Technology program readies students for positions in law enforcement, as well as private security, corrections, juvenile work and private investigations. As a designated Regional Law Enforcement Training Facility, WIT also provides a nine-week continuing education program that prepares students for police officer certification.

Drew, a former Woodbury County sheriff, said the college offered him his current position around the time of George Floyd's death. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was murdered in Minneapolis by Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white police officer, on May 25, 2020.

"Our numbers have not dwindled," Drew said. "I think there was worry that the numbers may go down in the program. Surprisingly, they didn't."

Drew said more female students are pursing the associate degree. He said he has had several Hispanic students in his classes, as well.

Usually 35 to 38 students are enrolled in the Police Science Technology program's first year, according to Drew. By the program's second year, he said, student numbers tend to drop to about 28.

"We lose some over that time. They just decide they want to do something different or, maybe, this isn't what they're after," he said. "There's all kinds of opportunities. You don't just have to become a police officer. You can take advantage of this and use it in a variety of different areas."

Difficult recruiting climate

During a February city operating budget session, Mueller told the City Council about staffing challenges the SCPD is dealing with amid a difficult recruiting climate. He said the department is experiencing "burnouts really heavy," half a dozen injuries and retirements.

"When things like Memphis are happening, that really makes people question coming into this profession, so we need to be very aggressive at bringing the best people to come here and work in Sioux City," Mueller said, referencing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man. Five former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers, who are also Black, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Nichols' death.

Gill said the SCPD recently went before the Civil Service Commission to change its education requirement, which could draw more applicants. Sioux City was the only remaining police department in the Midwest mandating that applicants have at least 60 college credit hours with a "C" or better, according to Gill. Now, they just need a high school diploma or GED equivalent. Gill said the department is also switching from testing applicants, who must be at least 21 and have U.S. citizenship, on an annual basis to every six months.

The department has reached out to Native American leaders in the community in an effort to get more Native Americans to apply to become police officers, according to Gill. He said Eddie Thiphasouk, the SCPD's first Asian American officer who was hired in 2001, attended the Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair with Scarlett. The annual event, which was held at the Sioux City Convention Center in March, celebrates the diversity of the community through music, the arts and food.

Scarlett said the country's history of police brutality makes it "extremely difficult" to hire new officers.

"It makes it very challenging for people to say, 'I want to do that' and be at risk every day. I think on the flipside, we have to understand as a community, every officer is not a bad officer," she said. "There's officers that wake up in the morning and they're not saying, 'Oh, I'm just going to go harass a Black person today or a Native person today, just because.' They truly honor their duties to protect and serve."

