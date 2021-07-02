 Skip to main content
Sioux City Police apprehend suspect in shooting
Sioux City Police apprehend suspect in shooting

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police apprehended a suspect wanted in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital a week ago.

On Friday, the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force apprehended Corey Deonte Smith, 22, of Sioux City.

He was located in a vehicle outside of Dakota City, Neb. at around 4:30 p.m., according to Sioux City police.

At approximately 10:22 a.m. on June 26 investigators were dispatched to a West 19th Street apartment complex for a report of a shooting. On arrival, officers discovered a male who was suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released a short time later.

The victim, whose name isn't being released at the present time, is said to be cooperating with authorities.

Corey Deonte Smith

Smith
