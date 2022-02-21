Sioux City police: Armed standoff video won't be seen anytime soon

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Attorney's Office has requested that Sioux City police hold off on releasing video footage of an armed standoff that occurred near Heelan High School on Feb. 10.

Emanuel Pleitez, an armed robbery suspect, grabbed a gun and threatened to harm himself and the officer who was driving, according to police.

During a news conference held at police headquarters the day of the incident, Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said police were waiting to review camera footage to determine where Pleitez, 36, of Sioux City, had concealed the gun and how he got a hold of it while his hands were cuffed behind his back.

"Their concern is that releasing it this early would violate the Iowa Rules of Court and affect seating an impartial jury," McClure said of the County Attorney's Office in a statement released Monday. "I am continuing to work with them on this concern, but do not foresee being able to release it in the near future."

Once the County Attorney's Office feels the footage will not affect Pleitez’s right to a fair trial, McClure said the department will make it public.

After Pleitez grabbed the gun, the officer immediately pulled over near the intersection of 12th Street and Grandview Boulevard, exited the vehicle, took cover and called for backup. Negotiators then spent nearly an hour trying to convince Pleitez to drop the weapon. He eventually fired several shots, broke a window and attempted to climb out of the vehicle. Police responded by unleashing a gas irritant, similar to a pepper spray. Pleitez was detained shortly afterward.

Pleitez has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon to injure or provoke fear, a Class C felony, and felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony. He was initially in custody as a suspect in connection with a Jan. 30 robbery in Sioux City. That robbery remains under investigation.

At the news conference, McClure said that officers had patted Pleitez down after handcuffing him and before placing him inside the vehicle.

Police Chief Rex Mueller was asked about the thoroughness of the search for weapons.

"Our search protocols have always been very thorough," Mueller said.

