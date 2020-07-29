Sioux City police arrest 3 shots fired suspects after car chase

SIOUX CITY -- Three people being sought after a report of shots being fired at an unoccupied car were arrested early Wednesday after leading Sioux City police on a car chase.
At 12:56 a.m., officers responded to a report that a male had fired several shots into a car parked in the 600 block of 13th Street. Witnesses reported the suspect was in a red 2000 Chevrolet Impala, according to a Sioux City Police Department news release.
Officers located and attempted to stop the Impala at 1:44 a.m. at West Seventh and Panoah streets, but the driver sped away and led police on a pursuit reaching speeds of 100 mph on the city's west side. Officers performed a traffic maneuver to stop the car and apprehended the three occupants after they bailed out of it.
Arrested and booked into the Woodbury County Jail were:
-- Jason Rice, 20, of Sioux City, on charges of second-degree criminal mischief.
-- Darling Carrillo, 19, of Sioux City, on charges of eluding, reckless driving, operating while intoxicated and driving while license suspended.
-- Kara Thomas, 31, of Sioux City, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
