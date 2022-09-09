Sioux City police arrest man accused of impersonating an officer

SIOUX CITY — On Thursday evening, the Sioux City Police Department arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer.

According to a social media post from the department, on Sept. 6 at 8:27 pm, Justin Dahlheimer approached a man at Dale Street Park and identified himself as a police officer.

At the time, Dahlheimer was wearing black clothing, a tactical vest and a fake badge. He placed the man in handcuffs for a brief amount of time, according to police.

Dahlheimer is facing charges of impersonating an officer and false imprisonment.

In an updated post Thursday evening, the City of Sioux City Police Department said "Dahlheimer has been located and is on his way to jail. Thank you for your help."